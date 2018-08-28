FIR lodged against Ghaziabad school for ‘confining two sisters over fee’

Under the FIR, the principal and administrative in charge face charges of cruelty to children under the Juvenile Justice Act and wrongful confinement. (Representational) Under the FIR, the principal and administrative in charge face charges of cruelty to children under the Juvenile Justice Act and wrongful confinement. (Representational)

An FIR was registered by a parent against officials of GD Goenka Public School in Ghaziabad Monday, accusing the school of confining her two daughters for nine hours due to non-payment of the annual fee increment. However, the school has countered the allegation and said the girls had come late to school, and the issue has nothing to do with fee payment.

Under the FIR, the principal and administrative in charge face charges of cruelty to children under the Juvenile Justice Act and wrongful confinement. “The complaint had been filed by the mother last Monday. We registered it after carrying out a preliminary investigation and ascertaining that there was sufficient grounds to do so,” said SHO, Sihani Gate, Sanjay Pandey.

The mother, whose two daughters study in Class XII and Class VI alleged that the girls were blocked by five teachers and not allowed to enter when they were dropped there by a private cab on the morning of August 20. According to her, the school called and asked her to pick them up, but she insisted that they be let inside.

However, the school’s principal Vandana Midha claimed the allegations were untrue. “The girls had been dropped to the school at 8.30 while the gates shut at 7.30. We asked the mother to pick them up or allow us to drop them home but she refused,” she said.

