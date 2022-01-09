FIR in Ferozepur security breach has no mention of PM Modi

An FIR, lodged at Kulgarhi police station of Ferozepur, in the alleged lapse in PM Narendra Modi’s security on January 5 has multiple loopholes, quick scrutiny by The Indian Express has found.

The incident took place on January 5 but the General Diary reference to the case was only lodged on January 6. The FIR was later filed on the complaint of inspector Balbir Singh. However, it has no mention of PM Narendra Modi’s convoy in it. Balbir in his FIR mentions that he went to the spot of dharna on Pyareana Flyover on Ferozepur- Moga road between 2.30-3pm. However, it needs to be mentioned that by 3.20 pm, the PM had flown back from Bathinda to New Delhi. As per reports, Modi’s convoy was stuck on the flyover between 1.15 pm and 1.35 pm.

Meanwhile, Balbir has named 150 unidentified persons in the FIR and booked them under Section 283. In the FIR, it has been mentioned that Balbir got to know that some unidentified people were sitting on a dharna at the flyover due to which vehicles going towards the Ferozepur rally and cars of some VIPs had got stuck.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said, “There is no mention of the PM in this FIR and 283 IPC has a fine of only Rs 200 rupees and is bailable. This shows the conspiracy of the Punjab government” Sharma questioned how the protesters could be unidentified if their videos had gone viral and they had given statements in the media.

BKU Krantikari’s appeal

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Krantikari had earlier taken the responsibility for the January 5 protest that stalled PM Modi’s cavalcade and finally forced it to turn. Surjeet Singh Phool, president of BKU-Krantikari, had even congratulated union members in a video message on January 5. On Friday night, Phool released a second video, which was posted on Kisan Ekta Morcha’s page too, in which he stated, “We took the protests right to PM Narendra Modi. However, our union is now in a state of financial crisis. Hence, we appeal to everyone in India and abroad to voluntarily help us. Funds collected during the struggle have been exhausted. Now, we are faced with yet another struggle for which we will need funds.”