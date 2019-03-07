FIR filed against Rithala AAP MLA on charges of rape

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Mohinder Goyal, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Rithala, after a woman alleged she was raped by him last year and was now being threatened by him.

DCP (Rohini district) S D Mishra said they registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (threatening) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) at a police station on February 28. “We have recorded her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. Further investigation is on,” he said.

When contacted, MLA Goyal said, “I know this woman, but her allegations are baseless and she is trying to defame me.”

The woman, in her complaint, claimed that she knew Goyal through her husband, who died in 2008. “She has alleged that in December last year, she approached him in connection with a pension issue and he asked her to come home. She alleged that he forced himself on her,” a senior police officer said, citing her complaint.

According to police, the woman alleged in her complaint that she was again raped at the MLA’s office over a month later.

The woman further claimed that she then approached a local politician to intervene, following which the MLA apologised. She claimed that she did not approach police at the time because she did not want to complicate matters.

The woman alleged that last month, however, she received a WhatsApp message from Goyal’s brother, who has also been named in the FIR, with several obscene messages and videos.

She alleged that the accused tried to dissuade her from approaching police, threatening to circulate purported videos of her.

On February 25, however, she approached the police station and filed a complaint.