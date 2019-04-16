FIR filed against BJP’s Satpal Satti for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, EC initiates probe

The Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday registered an FIR against state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti for allegedly using derogatory language against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, state election commission also served a notice to Satti and is probing a “threat” to cut off the ruling party leader’s tongue, PTI reported.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar said Satti has been served a notice for violation of Model Code of Conduct by the district election officer (DEO) of Solan. However, the police registered an FIR against Satti under section 294 of IPC (obscene acts) under Baddi police limits.

The CEO said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had taken strict cognisance of the alleged derogatory comments by Satti, which had gone viral on social media.

Hitting out at Gandhi for referring to the prime minister as “chowkidar chor hai”, Satti, during a meeting with BJP workers at Ramshehar in Solan district, said, “Manch k upar se Narendra Modi ji ko chor bol rahe hain. Chowkidar chor hai. Bhaiya teri maa ki zamaanat hui hai. Teri apni zamaanat hui hai. Tere jije ki zamaanat hui hai… Narendra Modi ki na zamaanat hui, na case bana, na kisi ne saza di. Tu kaun hota hai judge ki tarah chor bolne wala (From the stage during election rallies, Rahul Gandhi has been calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a thief. He has been saying chowkidar chor hai – watchman is a thief. Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi is on bail. He is on bail. His brother-in-law Robert Vadra is on bail. But no case has either been filed against Modi, nor is he out on bail, nor did any judge give him a punishment. Who is Rahul Gandhi to call Modi a thief, like a judge?)”

Satti, who was giving an election-related speech to the BJP workers, then read from a paper, “Usne likha hai ki agar is desh ka chowkidar chor hai, agar tu bolta hai toh tu m******** hai (The Facebook user has written that if the watchman of this country is a thief, then Rahul Gandhi who calls Modi a thief is a m***********).”

While Congress demanded an apology from the BJP leader, he refused, asserting that the Congress chief should not call PM “chor” when his entire family is out on bail.