Gujarat: FIR filed against activist for ‘spreading disharmony

An FIR has been registered at Gaekwad Haveli police station in Ahmedabad against activist Shamshad Pathan for allegedly spreading religious disharmony on July 25 through an SMS.

Pathan, who has been fighting legal battles for victims of 2002 riots and alleged fake encounter cases, said that he has received a notice from the police station.

However, he denied the charges and claimed that the FIR was lodged to “silence him”.

He claimed that he had gone to Gaekwad Haveli police station to appeal to the police to lodge an FIR against one Chirag Kapadia for abetment to suicide.

It is alleged that Kapadia was in a relationship with a girl in Jamalpur area. When the girl, a Muslim, came to know that Kapadia was already married, she allegedly committed suicide.

The police, on the other hand, said that an FIR had been registered much before Pathan approached them. Police inspector V G Rathod said, “Pathan spread an SMS provoking the Muslim community, based on a case of suicide and appealed the community to gherao the police station.”

