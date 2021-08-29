FIR filed after locals object to Muslim man running dosa stall named ‘Shrinath’

An FIR has been filed at Mathura’s Kotwali police station after some local residents allegedly objected to a Muslim man running a dosa stall that is named ‘Shrinath’.

According the FIR, the complainant, Irfan, alleged that some people came to his stall on August 18 and asked why he had named it ‘Shrinath’.

The accused thereafter allegedly tore the banners and warned him to remove his eatery from Vikas Market in the city, according to the FIR.

Varun Kumar CO, City, Mathura, said: “A video on social media was brought to our notice in which some people can be heard making objectionable comments on the naming of a stall. An FIR has been filed in connection with the case and we are ascertaining identity of the accused.”

Workers at the eatery said it is owned by a local resident named Rahul, who pays them Rs 400 per day to run it. Irfan, who runs the stall — Shrinath Dosa Corner — said, “We have been running this eatery for the last five years; there has been no problem on the name. We did not even imagine there could be an issue. That day, some people came and tore the banners and said that Muslim people cannot run a shop with a Hindu name. They seemed to have had an issue with the name.”

In a video that emerged on social media, some men can be seen purportedly heckling the dosa-seller. The accused can be heard purportedly telling Irfan that “Hindus would come to eat”, as the stall is named Shrinath.