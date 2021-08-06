FIR against Ullu CEO, country head for molesting 28-year-old woman

The Indian Express tried to contact Agarwal for his version of the incident but got no response till the time the story was filed.

Police Wednesday registered an FIR against the CEO and the country head of Ullu, an OTT platform, for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman.

According to Mumbai Police, Vibhu Agarwal is the CEO of the online platform that offers video streaming services. The company runs an office at the Lotus Business Park in Andheri (west) where the alleged molestation occurred on June 18 this year.

The complainant alleged around 8.15pm Agarwal and the country head called her to the store room and put pressure on her to remove her clothes and threatened to defame her family if she didn’t comply.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done with common intention by two or more persons) of the IPC. Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector of Amboli police station, confirmed the development.