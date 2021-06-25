FIR against The Wire, 3 journalists for video on Barabanki mosque demolition

The mosque was registered in the records of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board. (Photo: twitter/@MKMUNEER)

Barabanki police have registered an FIR against online news portal, The Wire, for allegedly spreading animosity in society and disturbing communal harmony over its video documentary on the demolition of a “mosque” by district administration. Three journalists of The Wire — Seraj Ali, Mohammad Anees and Mukul S Chauhan — and a person identified as Mohammad Naeem in the documentary have also been named in the FIR.

The Wire called the charges “baseless” and accused the government of “criminalising the work of journalists reporting what is happening in the state”.

Last month, Barabanki district administration had demolished a mosque located in the Ramsnehi Ghat Tehsil premises. The district administration called it an “illegal structure”. The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had termed the action illegal and moved Allahabad High Court against it. The matter is currently pending.

“On June 23, the online news portal, The Wire, shared a video documentary about the Ramsnehi Ghat Tehsil premises … The video contains several wrong and baseless statements, including the one which says that the administration and police threw religious scriptures in drain and river. This is false. Nothing of this sort happened. With misinformation like this, The Wire is trying to spread animosity in society and disturbing communal harmony,” Barabanki District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Barabanki) Yamuna Prasad said Mohammad Naeem, named in the FIR, was the person in the documentary making the “false claims about religious books being thrown in the river and drain”.

“The complaint was lodged by a police officer, based on which an FIR has been lodged. Further action is underway,” Prasad added.

Siddharth Varadarajan, Founding Editor of The Wire, said: “This is the fourth FIR filed by the UP Police in the past 14 months against The Wire and/or its journalists and each of these cases is baseless. The Adityanath government does not believe in media freedom…”

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).