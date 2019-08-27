FIR against Swami Chinmayanand after law student of his college goes missing

An FIR was lodged on Tuesday against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a 23-year-old law woman student of a college run by him went missing. The student, who had posted a video on social media alleging harassment by people in the management of her college, went missing on Saturday.

The case against Chinmayanand was lodged after the woman’s father filed a missing complaint naming the BJP leader. Superintendent of Police Shahjahanpur said that Chinmayanand has been booked under IPC sections related to kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

According to the woman’s father, the family got to know about the entire incident when she uploaded her video on her Facebook account complaining about harassment. The father said that after their relatives told them about the video, her mother went to her hostel but she was not there and both her cell phones were switched off.

The missing woman is a second-semester student of LLM at Swami Sukhdevanand Post Graduate College in Shahjahanpur. In the video posted on social media, she has not directly named Chinmayananda. However, her father asserts that the Sanyasi mentioned by his daughter in the video is Chinmiyanand.

The video in which she is seen begging UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help, has been widely circulated over the past three days.