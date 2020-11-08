FIR against Radia, others for loan fraud; company denies

Neera Radia (File)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Niira Radia, chairperson of Nayati Healthcare, and three others in a loan embezzlement case of Rs 300 crore.

The police said a complaint was filed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma on November 4 against Radia, her sister Karuna Menon, and senior board members of the company Satish Kumar Narula and Yateesh Wahaal.

The FIR has been filed under sections of cheating, criminal breach of trust, fraud, forgery, and embezzlement of funds.

In a statement, Nayati Healthcare said, “The FIR is baseless and the allegations by Sharma are also baseless.”

The FIR mentions that Radia and the others took loans for two hospitals — Nayati Medicity in Gurgaon and VIMHANS in Delhi. Sharma stated in his complaint that he held “key positions” at these two hospitals, and was also a shareholder, and that the accused “stole” a major portion of his equity shares in the company.

A senior police officer said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused and are looking into all charges against them.” Radia, who currently runs two hospitals in Agra and Mathura, was a corporate lobbyist, allegedly involved in the 2G spectrum case.

A spokesperson of the company said, “Sharma, being a member of the board, was a party and signatory to all actions of the company. Due to differences which arose pursuant to conducting a forensic audit of the activities of the previous management under Sharma, certain issues of misappropriation came to light. These issues were taken up with Sharma and were duly reported to the police in the form of a complaint.

