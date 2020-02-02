FIR against Punjab singers for ‘glorifying gun culture’

No arrests have been made so far, police said. (in picture) Sidhu Moose Wala. No arrests have been made so far, police said. (in picture) Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab Police on Saturday booked Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, and Mankirat Aulakh on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in a song the duo had uploaded on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mansa, Narender Bhargav said a case under sections 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC has been registered against the duo. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Advocate HC Arora.

The Ludhiana police had summoned the singers separately to present their side. Both told police they had neither written nor sung the song: ‘Pakhiyan, pakhiyan.. gun vich panj goliyaan, ni tere panj veeran layi rakhiyan…Ni jidey uttey tu mardi, ohde uttey ikk 302 da parcha. (I have five bullets in my gun for your five brothers…The guy you love is already booked for murder)”.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

