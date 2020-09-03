scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
FIR against panchayat members in Sikar for imposing fine on couple

The panchayat had put up a condition that the two will be ostracised from their community if the fine was not paid.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: September 3, 2020 1:36:45 am
An FIR has been registered against members of a caste panchayat in Rajasthan’s Sikar district for allegedly imposing fine on a man and woman who were said to be relatives and in a relationship.

According to the police, prima facie the incident happened around August 21.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a woman and a man were in an illicit relationship and were also relatives. When people came to know about their relationship, a caste panchayat from the same community assembled and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on each of them,” said Sikar Superintendent of Police, Gagandeep Singla.

He added that the panchayat had put up a condition that the two will be ostracised from their community if the fine was not paid. He confirmed that a case has been registered against members of the caste panchayat.

“Prima facie, reports of the couple being stripped in public have been found to be false. On the complaint of another member of the same community, we have registered an FIR under Sections 354, 384, 506, 509 of the IPC along with the Epidemic Act. Ten people are named in the FIR along with others,” said Singla.

Investigation is underway and so far no arrests have been made, police said.

