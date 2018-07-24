FIR against man for posting PM’s ‘offensive’ photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker Hemant Gupta has filed a complaint against an Agra resident, accusing him of sharing an “objectionable” picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, police said. The accused, Prem Singh Rathore is absconding, they added.

“On Sunday, I saw Rathore’s Facebook post in which the Prime Minister was seen sitting on a donkey. There were a few objectionable comments also in the post which hurt our feelings. The post was shared by Rathore from the wall of one Archana Yadav. However, we found out that Archana’s account was a fake one. Therefore, I lodged a complaint against Rathore,” said Gupta.

Vinod Kumar, SHO, Tajganj police station, said a screenshot of the post had gone viral. “We have lodged an FIR under the IT Act. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” Kumar said. He also added that the post has hence been removed from Facebook.

