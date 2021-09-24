FIR against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for showing actors drinking in courtroom scene

An FIR has been filed against the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show over an episode in which the show’s cast was shown to be drinking alcohol while performing a courtroom scene. The complainant has accused the comedy show’s producers of disrespecting the court.

The case was filed in the Shivpuri District and Sessions Court in Madhya Pradesh by a lawyer named Suresh Dhakad, who claimed that the episode with the “objectionable scenes” was aired on Sony TV on April 21.

The case has been registered against the show’s anchor Kapil Sharma and Sony TV Director MP Singh under the IT Act and Excise Act, according to Dhakad. The matter is set to be heard on October 1.

“In the courtroom scene, the co-star comes onstage with a bottle of liquor and urges other people to taste it,” the lawyer told reporters. “This scene outrages the dignity of the court. It should have also featured a statutory warning, which it did not.”

Dhakad claimed that in the past too, the comedy show has featured offensive content, such as lewd comments about women. He claimed he had earlier approached the Collector and Superintendent of Police to register a case against the show’s makers, but to no avail.