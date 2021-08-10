FIR against Hindu outfit leader, aides over ‘derogatory’ remarks

This allegedly happened on Saturday at a meeting with the residents of a colony who were protesting after Muslim families purchased two houses in the area.

The Moradabad police on Monday said they had lodged an FIR against the national president of a Hindu organisation called the Hindu Samaj Party Yuva Morcha, and his associates for allegedly using derogatory words about a community. This allegedly happened on Saturday at a meeting with the residents of a colony who were protesting after Muslim families purchased two houses in the area.

The residents of Shiv Mandir Colony, which has 81 houses, put up posters threatening an exodus in protest against the purchase of the houses by the Muslim families. The two properties are located at two separate entry points to the neighbourhood. The protesters claimed that the area’s atmosphere would get “disturbed” if those two families moved in.

Police said that on Saturday Hindu Samaj Party Yuva Morcha leader Pranshu Joshi, 39, and his associates organised a meeting at a temple in the area and instigated the protesters.