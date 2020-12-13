FIR against Gujarat folk singer, 13 others for flouting Covid-19 norms

Gujarat reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 2,26,508, according to the state health department.(Representational)

Police have registered an FIR against a popular Gujarati folk singer and 13 others for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms during a live music show at a marriage function in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, a police official said on Sunday.

Eight of the 14 accused have been arrested following the incident that took place on Friday in Visnagar taluka where a large number of people turned up at the wedding party, he said. The singer has not yet been taken into custody, the official from Visnagar (taluka) police station said.

A video had surfaced on social media platforms in which a large number of people were purportedly seen dancing to songs sung by the artist and others at the marriage ceremony without following the social distancing or face mask rules, the official said.

“The police conducted a probe into it and people were found flouting the COVID-19 guidelines. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Saturday against 14 people, including the folk singer,” the official said.

“Eight persons have been arrested. The singer is yet to be arrested,” he said.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), he said.

Gujarat reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 2,26,508, according to the state health department. The state has so far reported 4,160 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

