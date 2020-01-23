FIR against former cricketer Azharuddin for ‘cheating’ travel agent

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin denied the allegations (Source: Express Archive) Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin denied the allegations (Source: Express Archive)

A case has been registered against former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and two others for allegedly duping a travel agent off nearly Rs 21 lakh. Azharuddin, however, dismissed the allegation as “baseless”, and said he will file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant

As per the FIR, Shahab, owner of Danish Tours and Travels agency in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city, booked various international flight tickets worth Rs 20.96 lakh for Azharuddin and some others in November last year but was not paid. Shahab allegedly made the bookings on the request of the former India captain’s personal assistant Mujib Khan and was repeatedly promised payment online.

I strongly rubbish the false FIR filed against me in Aurangabad. I’m consulting my legal team, and would be taking actions as necessary pic.twitter.com/6XrembCP7T — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2020

In his complaint, Shahab said when he asked for the payment, Khan’s associate Sudesh Awakkal sent an e-mail saying he has transferred Rs 10.6 lakh to him, but it was not received, the official said. In November, he was also sent a picture on WhatsApp of a cheque issued to him, but the complainant alleged that he did not receive any of the cheques, the police said.

Shahab on Wednesday lodged a complaint at City Chowk police station against Azharuddin, Khan and Awakkal under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention).

Denying the allegations, Azharuddin in a video posted on Twitter said, “There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant.”

