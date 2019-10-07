FIR against Xander Investment Management for destroying digital evidence

An FIR was filed against Pune-based Xander Investment Management for illegally accessing the conversation, invoices, construction project report, project query and deleting important emails to be submitted as evidence in an ongoing case pertaining to a Rs 450-crore default notice. The FIR was filed under Section 204 of the Indian Penal Code (Destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evi­dence), and Section 43, 66 of Information Technology Act.

The complaint against the private equity real estate arm of global investment firm The Xander Group was lodged by Lalit Jain, Director of KUDPL. The company went into an agreement with Xander Investment Management in 2013 for making an investment to the tune of Rs 280 crore in the form of equity shares and listed non-convertible debentures for the project Nirvana Hills in Kothrud.

The FIR follows a civil suit filed by Jain against Xander Investment and its Chief Manager Rohan Sikri, Pratik Tibarewal and Rakesh Shah for issuing a default notice worth Rs 450 crore. A counter-suit was then filed by Xander against Jain and directors of KUDPL in Delhi High Court in May. KUDPL wanted to present email records of conversations with employees of Sinew Developers (an associate of Xander) as evidence in the counter-suit.

However, when the laptops were checked, officials of KUDPl found several email conversations to be missing. “The deleted mail were useful to produce as evidence in the civil case at the Delhi High Court and Pune Session Court,” the FIR read.

The complainant has also provided the email ids of several employees whose mails have been deleted.

Police said it was investigating the matter of deletion of mails and other electronic content.