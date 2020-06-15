FIR against Digvijaya Singh over ‘edited’ video of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and 11 others on Monday in a case of circulation of an alleged “edited” video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s old statement on the liquor policy of the previous Kamal Nath government.

Singh said he had no objection to the FIR against him, but the police should also investigate the source of the video and who “edited” it. On Sunday night, leaders of the ruling BJP submitted a complaint to the police, demanding that an FIR be lodged against Singh for tweeting the alleged “edited” video.

In the video, Chouhan is purportedly seen commenting on the liquor policy of the previous Kamal Nath government.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against 12 people, including Digivijaya Singh and Avinash Kadbe (MP Congress’ social media coordinator),” Additional Superintendent of Police Nishchal Jharia told PTI. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (public mischief) and 465 (forgery), the official said.

Jharia said the FIR was registered after the complaint received from BJP leaders was found to be “right” in preliminary investigation. “Further action would be taken after the investigation, he said.

Reacting to the development, Digvijaya Singh said the BJP is upset as he raised an issue of cheating in Chief Minister Chouhans constituency.

“The BJP has been fuming and is perturbed since I wrote to Chouhan that tribals in his constituency Budhni were duped of Rs 450 crore by his agents. No action was taken during Chouhan’s (previous) tenure. I wrote to him that if no action would be taken, I will be forced to sit on a dharna at the CM’s residence, Singh told reporters.

He also demanded an FIR against those who duped the tribals in Chouhan’s constituency.

“I dont have any objection to the FIR (against him), but it should be investigated what is the source (of video) and who edited this? The BJP and Modi-Shah bhakts edited Rahul Gandhi’s video and circulated it and are running fake news.

Action should also be taken against them,” he said. State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath criticised the action against Digvijaya Singh. “The BJP government is continuously showing its malicious thinking by taking oppressive action against Congress leaders in the state, Nath said.

He said the BJP government is setting a “wrong tradition” in the state.

People associated with the BJP are constantly doing dirty politics against Congress leaders and trying to spoil their image, they have made false complaints against Digvijaya Singh over a viral video, he said, adding that action should be taken against those who created the video.

On Sunday night, a BJP delegation, headed by former minister Umashankar Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the crime

branch of Bhopal police.

In their complaint, the BJP leaders said Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the then Kamal

Nath government on January 12 this year.

This 2.19-minute video was edited and a nine second cropped part of it was shared on Twitter by Singh to malign

the image of the chief minister, they alleged.

They accused Digvijaya Singh and his associates of “conspiring to malign the CM’s image”. Singh, however, deleted the tweet immediately.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.