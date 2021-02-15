FIR against cricketer Yuvraj Singh over ‘castiest remarks’

Almost eight months after a complaint was filed against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the Haryana Police have lodged an FIR against him for his alleged “casteist remarks” against Dalits.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of a Hansi-based lawyer Rajat Kalsan, who had submitted a complaint to the police on June 2 last year.

Kalsan alleged that Yuvraj, during an Instagram Live with India cricketer Rohit Sharma, had made the objectionable remark while referring to another player.

“This comment has hurt the sentiments of Dalits as millions of people had watched this video on social media,” Kalsan had alleged.

After a probe, the police said, the FIR has been lodged under sections 153, 153 A, 295, 505 of the IPC and section 3 (1) (U) of SC/ST Act at City Police Station, Hansi on Sunday.

Yuvraj Singh couldn’t be contacted for comments. However, an associate of Singh said, “Our advocates are looking into it (the matter).”