FIR against Congress leaders for defying Section 144

A day after Congress leaders defied prohibitory orders on Friday and took out protests in the New Delhi district, the Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR against them for obstructing public servants and injuring them to deter them from performing their duties.
DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, “We have registered an FIR at Tughlaq Road police station under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servants), 188 (disobeying order of public servant) 332 (voluntary hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 34 (common intention).”
Police said another FIR has been registered under IPC Section 188 against Congress leaders and party workers for violating Section 144 of the CrPC..
On Friday, Congress leaders protested across New Delhi district against inflation and price rise despite Section 144 prohibiting assembly, except at Jantar Mantar, said police. A letter regarding the same had been sent by the New Delhi district police to AICC secretary general K C Venugopal on Thursday.
Police said protests took place at Akbar Road, Vijay Chowk and Jantar Mantar. Police alleged officers were manhandled while trying to contain the situation.
