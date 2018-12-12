FIR against BJP leader for ‘threatening’ Bulandshahr repeat to SHO

Police have lodged an FIR against BJP’s Hapur unit general secretary for allegedly “using foul language against Hafizpur Station House Officer” and threatening to create a “Bulandshahr-like incident in the area”.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siyana police station in Bulandshahr, and a civilian, Sumit Kumar, were killed when a mob protesting against alleged cow slaughter went on a rampage in the area.

Giving details of the incident, Sanjeev Shukla, the PRO to the Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP), said, “Pramod Jindal, BJP’s Hapur unit general secretary, called up Sankalp Sharma, the Hapur SP, Sunday and used abusive language against the Hafizpur SHO for refusing to set free a local party leader held on assault charge.” Claiming that he had received the call, as the SP was not available, and taped the conversation, Shukla said: “Jindal also threatened to mobilise around 200 to 250 people and create a Bulandshahr-like incident in the area for allegedly giving a free hand to cattle smugglers.”

On Sunday, Dushyant (30), a local BJP leader of Bhatiana village, had an argument with a local villager, Krishna over an issue and allegedly roughed him up. Krishna lodged an FIR in this connection with Hafizpur police following which Dushyant was arrested. “However, within 30 minutes, local BJP leaders Pawan Saini and Jindal called me up and asked me to set Dushyant free. But I refused,” Subhash Chandra Gautam, Hafizpur SHO, said. When the Hafizpur SHO refused to toe the line, the BJP leaders called up the Hapur SP and threatened to take action against the SHO, police said.

“A threat has been issued over the phone in which the caller could be heard threatening to recreate Bulandshahr-like incident here. We are investigating the case and will take appropriate action,” said the Hapur SP.

Jindal told The Indian Express over phone, “On Sunday when I requested the SHO to free Dushyant, he refused and sent him to jail. I tried to contact the Hapur SP, but his mobile phone was picked up by his PRO and out of anger, I threatened to create an atmosphere similar to that of Siana in Bulandshahr. I admit that out of anger I may have used harsher words…, but I will not take any step which will denigrate the image of the Yogi Adityanath government,” Jindal added.