FIR against AIMIM Uttar Pradesh chief for holding press conference

"Permission for the event was not taken, in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC,” Utraula Circle Officer (CO) Radharaman Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against around half-a-dozen members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), including its state president Shaukat Ali, for holding a press conference in Balrampur on Sunday.

Police said the FIR was filed as the AIMIM did not take permission to hold the press conference and those present there were not following the Covid protocols.

The FIR has been filed under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

“We got information that AIMIM candidate is holding a press conference at Hotel Taj and a lot of people have gathered there. The local police station in-charge reached the spot and found that people were present in a large number, and they were not following Covid protocols.

Permission of the event was also not taken in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC,” Utraula Circle Officer (CO) Radharaman Singh.

At the press conference, attended by mediapersons, the AIMIM declared the candidature of Abdul Mannan, the former state president of Peace Party, as their candidate for the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

Condemning the police action, AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali call it “the death of democracy and abuse of basic rights”.

“The press conference was organised at a hotel in Utraula to announce the candidature of Abdul Mannan, and the event was attended by him and several party leaders. Mediapersons were also invited. Now, they have registered an FIR against us… On December 17, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organised a Kisan Sammelan and thousands of persons had gathered there. Next day, we had planned to organize a party meeting with 100 persons, but we were not allowed. This is how this government works,” Ali said.