FIR against 49 celebrities: Govt has not lodged case, says Javadekar

A day after an FIR was lodged against 49 personalities who had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over mob lynchings, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the government has nothing to do with the case.

“The government has not lodged any case. An individual went to the court which has passed an order,” he clarified, addressing the media in Lucknow.

On Friday, the Bihar Police had booked all the signatories of the letter, written more than two months ago, on the charges of sedition, public nuisance and breach of peace.

The FIR, which names Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalkrishnan, Ramachandra Guha, Mani Ratnam, Shubha Mudgal, Aparna Sen, Konkana Sen and Anurag Kashyap, was filed on orders from a Muzaffarpur court in response to a complaint.

On the repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, Javadekar said the decision will benefit consumers and industries alike.

“This will bring down the interest rates, helping businesses and industries. A couple of years ago, people were asking why interest rates were not decreased. In the last one year or so, the interest rates have come down by 135 basis points. This is important. The Modi government has instructed banks that when the rates are decreased by the RBI, the benefits should go directly to the customers,” he said.

The minister, who also holds the information and broadcasting portfolio, stressed that the global economic slowdown will not affect India. “The whole world is facing a slowdown at the moment. It affects India too. Because we have the Modi government, hence, here the government works diligently and takes prompt decisions.”

He pointed out that in the last four months, 110 decisions have been taken in 15 Cabinet meetings to strengthen economy.

“The government has also decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in the country’s infrastructure with Rs 10 lakh crore investment every year,” Javadekar said, adding the merger of banks will also strengthen the banking sector.

He hailed the Centre for making domestic markets more attractive to foreign investors.

Stressing that efforts were being made to improve connectivity, he referred to the newly launched Tejas Express, flagged off from Lucknow Friday.

Attacking the Congress, he claimed, “A lot of loans were given to capitalists who fled to foreign countries. But they were now being caught and put into prisons in those countries.”

He later attended a ‘Bank Grahak Seva Mela Programme’ at State Bank of India’s main branch in Lucknow.

In more than 500 places all over the country, such fairs are being organised this week, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)