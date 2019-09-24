FIR against 4 Dera followers for trying to bribe witness

The Moga police have registered an FIR against four Dera Sacha Sauda followers for allegedly trying to bribe and influence the complainant in Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case of 2015 in village Malke of Moga.

The FIR was registered Sunday on the orders of a local court after the complainant, Sewak Singh, filed an application during last hearing of the case on September 16 alleging that family members of two main accused in the case (from same village) tried to bribe him by giving a cheque of Rs two lakh and promised another Rs two lakh later after he turns hostile in the court.

The FIR has been registered against Dera follower Amardeep (accused in sacrilege case), his father Sukhamdar Singh; Mithu Mann (accused in sacrilege case) and his brother, Gurmail, under the Sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence) of IPC at Smalsar police station.

Police said that Sukhmandar Singh and Gurmail who allegedly gave cheque to Sewak Singh were arrested. Sewak Singh, in his complaint submitted in the court of district and session judge Munish Singhal on September 16, alleged that father and brother of two main accused tried to bribe him and gave him a cheque on September 15. He demanded that the bail orders of all five accused should be cancelled. He also alleged that Sukhmandar and Gurmail issued threats saying that if he won’t accept money and turn hostile, then they know ‘other ways’ of getting it done and can harm him and his family.

On November 4, 2015, the torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib ‘pothi’ were found strewn in streets at village Malke. An FIR was registered under the sections 295-A, 295 and 120 of IPC at Smalsar police station. Later, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra had claimed solving the case with the arrest of five Dera followers — Pirthi Singh of Baghapurana, Mithu Mann and Amardeep of village Malke, Satpal Singh and Devinder Singh in the case. All five are currently out on bail.

Complainant, IO record witness statements

On Monday, the complainant Sewak Singh and investigating officer of the case Inspector Dalbir Singh (from SIT) recorded their witness statements in the trial court of judicial magistrate (JMIC) Daljit Kaur.

Arshdeep Singh, counsel of the complainant, said that prosecution witnesses of Sewak Singh and the police officer were recorded in the court. The next hearing is now on September 26.

Complainant seeks security

Sewak Singh submitted applications in the office of Moga SSP and sessions court seeking police protection alleging threat to his life and that of his family. In his application (copy with The Indian Express), he wrote that Dera followers are issuing him threats to make him turn hostile and that they keep roaming in groups in court complex on the day of hearing. “I recorded my statement today but I am still getting threats. Earlier also I had moved an application seeking security but no action was taken. I have asked for police protection again today,” he said.