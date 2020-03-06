FIR against 35 for not vacating Kanpur park

A billboard put by the Lucknow administration on Thursday. It seeks damages from the accused who allegedly destroyed public property during anti-CAA protests. (Vishal Srivastav) A billboard put by the Lucknow administration on Thursday. It seeks damages from the accused who allegedly destroyed public property during anti-CAA protests. (Vishal Srivastav)

Kanpur police has lodged a fresh FIR against 35 named people, including 15 women, and 300 unidentified people for violating prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 and for not vacating Mohammad Ali Park in the district where women have protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) for over a month.

No one has been arrested.

An FIR has been lodged with Chamanganj police station under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

Station House Officer of Chamanganj, Raj Bahadur Singh, said the case was lodged on Wednesday after the protesters refused to vacate Mohammed Ali Park. “Around 15 women and others have been named in the FIR,” said the SHO.

The police complaint stated, “Women who are sitting on a protest and have been instigated by men had called off their agitation after meeting the DM and SSP/DIG on February 9.

After speaking with the officials, they had submitted a memorandum and called off the protest. However, the people named in the FIR continued to protest after they were instigated by some locals. On February 9, the protesting women were told to call off the protest as the memorandum had already been submitted and section 144 CrPC was in place at the government park.”

“The people named in the FIR and 300-400 unidentified people remained gathered, causing problems to people crossing the area. This is also in violation of section 144 (of CrPC). Protesters have also pushed policemen, leading to obstruction in government work,” the complaint added.

Additional SP (West) Anil Kumar told The Indian Express that this was the second FIR that has been lodged against the protesters for the sit-in at the park. “In the first FIR, around 20 people were named,” said Kumar.

He claimed that the number of protesters had dwindled and a few women were left. “Since it is a public park, some people are there but regular protesters have reduced now,” said Kumar.

No one was arrested in the first case.

On February 11, the number of women protesters in Mohammad Ali Park had swelled amid allegations that police had used force to disperse them. Several women were seen squatting on a road near the park till late Tuesday evening. Police had then denied using force.

