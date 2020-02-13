FIR against 13 for AAP MLA’s victory procession

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Delhi’s Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, alleged that the police used force to disperse them at his native Agwanpur village in Meerut Tuesday. (Photo for representational purpoe) Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Delhi’s Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, alleged that the police used force to disperse them at his native Agwanpur village in Meerut Tuesday. (Photo for representational purpoe)

POLICE have registered an FIR against 13 persons and around 50 unidentified others for taking out a procession without prior permission Tuesday.

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Delhi’s Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, alleged that the police used force to disperse them at his native Agwanpur village in Meerut Tuesday. The police, however, denied the allegation.

“We registered an FIR against 13 persons and around 50 unidentified others for taking out a procession without prior permission. We have tried to appeal to people not to take out such victory processions because Section 144 is still in force in the area. The police, however, did not use force against them,” Kailash Chand, in-charge of Parikshitgarh police station in Meerut, told The Indian Express on phone.

“We were distributing sweets and took out a small procession after Khan bhai’s victory when the police intercepted us. We tried to reason with the police but they used force to disperse us,” alleged Jaina Khan, who also claimed to be the MLA’s relative.

