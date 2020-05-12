‘FIR Aapke Dwar’: In a first, MP govt launches FIR at doorstep scheme on pilot basis

Madhya Pradesh: DGP V K Johri said the pilot project will run till August 31 after which the scheme will be reviewed and implemented across the state by improving the system and imparting training to police personnel. Madhya Pradesh: DGP V K Johri said the pilot project will run till August 31 after which the scheme will be reviewed and implemented across the state by improving the system and imparting training to police personnel.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday launched “FIR Aapke Dwar”, an initiative that will see police officials going to homes of victims to register a First Information Report (FIR) than the other way round. The initiative was launched on a pilot basis across 23 police stations, including one station each in urban and rural areas of headquarters of 11 administrative divisions.

The only police station chosen despite being located outside the divisional headquarters was Datia, the home town and assembly constituency of Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who launched the scheme.

Calling the pilot project a “revolution”, the BJP government claimed MP is the only state to have taken the initiative to alleviate the problems of people in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trained head constables in a First Response Vehicle (FRV), a GPS fitted fleet that attends to emergency calls (dial 100), will file the FIR on the spot for non-serious offence. For serious cases, they will consult seniors before taking a call.

The first FIR registered under the pilot system was about a vehicle theft in Bhopal on Monday.

DGP V K Johri said the pilot project will run till August 31 after which the scheme will be reviewed and implemented across the state by improving the system and imparting training to police personnel.

Meanwhile, the state also launched “helpline dial 112” to ensure that emergency response services like ambulance, fire brigade and police can be reached by dialing one number.

