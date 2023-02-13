scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Fine arts admissions at DU’s College of Art under CUET this year

For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) 2023 in those subjects in which he/she is appearing/has passed class XII. (file)
Delhi University Monday announced the eligibility requirements for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test 2023.

DU’s official notification said, “To seek admission to the undergraduate programmes of the University of Delhi for academic year 2023-24, candidates must appear for CUET (UG) 2023.”

It further said, “It is hereby notified that the admissions to Bachelors of Fine Arts (BFA) of College of Art shall be based on CUET (UG) 2023. For further details, candidates are advised to refer to the bulletin of information and website of the college/university on a regular basis,” stated the official notification.

For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) 2023 in those subjects in which he/she is appearing/has passed class XII.

Admissions for the undergraduate programme of fine arts was not a part of CUET 2022. The Indian Express had reported on this issue on September 19, 2022.

It is stated that the admission branch has taken initiatives to spread awareness on CUET (UG) 2023. Infographics in the form of Illustrative examples have been uploaded on the website to help candidates choose their test papers as per the requirements of programme-specific eligibility. Video tutorials in Hindi and English, explaining the registration process, choosing test papers from section I, II, and III, and uploading required documents for CUET (UG) 2023 would be made live soon on the university’s admission website.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:58 IST
