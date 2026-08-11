Find solutions to speed up work on Eklavya schools: House panel to Centre

As per the latest report, only 428 of 728 sanctioned schools under the scheme have been completed until April-end, while construction is underway at 249 locations. Fifty one schools remain at pre-construction stage.

The parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has yet again flagged delay in the construction and operationalisation of residential schools for ST students under the flagship Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) scheme.

In a report tabled in both Houses Monday, the panel expressed its dissatisfaction that 118 schools under the scheme continued to function from government and rented buildings. As per the latest report, only 428 of 728 sanctioned schools under the scheme have been completed until April-end, while construction is underway at 249 locations. Fifty one schools remain at pre-construction stage.

The panel also flagged concerns regarding the escalation of costs in construction due to delay, which nec­es­sitates an increase in budget allocation to National Education Society for Tribal Students, wh­ich manages schools under EMRS. The panel recommended that Tribal Affairs Ministry find an “alternative solution” to remedy the delay and suggested setting up an independent agency to monitor the progress.