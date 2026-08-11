Find solutions to speed up work on Eklavya schools: House panel to Centre

In a report tabled in both Houses Monday, the panel expressed its dissatisfaction that 118 schools under the scheme continued to function from government and rented buildings.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
1 min readNew DelhiAug 11, 2026 05:13 AM IST
Find solutions to speed up work on Eklavya schools: House panel to CentreAs per the latest report, only 428 of 728 sanctioned schools under the scheme have been completed until April-end, while construction is underway at 249 locations. Fifty one schools remain at pre-construction stage.
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The parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has yet again flagged delay in the construction and operationalisation of residential schools for ST students under the flagship Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) scheme.

In a report tabled in both Houses Monday, the panel expressed its dissatisfaction that 118 schools under the scheme continued to function from government and rented buildings. As per the latest report, only 428 of 728 sanctioned schools under the scheme have been completed until April-end, while construction is underway at 249 locations. Fifty one schools remain at pre-construction stage.

The panel also flagged concerns regarding the escalation of costs in construction due to delay, which nec­es­sitates an increase in budget allocation to National Education Society for Tribal Students, wh­ich manages schools under EMRS. The panel recommended that Tribal Affairs Ministry find an “alternative solution” to remedy the delay and suggested setting up an independent agency to monitor the progress.

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Nikhil Ghanekar
Nikhil Ghanekar
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An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

 

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