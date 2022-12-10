scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Find out if madrasas enrolling non-Muslim students, child rights panel tells states

The Commission has further directed states to also carry out “mapping’’ of all “unmapped madrasas’’.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday directed all states to conduct an inquire if government-funded and recognised madrasas are admitting non-Muslim students. In a letter to all chief secretaries, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has said that the Commission has received various complaints that non-Muslim students were studying in madrasas.

“On perusal of various complaints received by the Commission from different sources, it is noted that children belonging to non-Muslim communities are attending government funded/recognised madrasas…some states/UT governments are providing them with scholarships, too. This is a clear cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India that prohibits educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of parent,’’ said the letter.

The Commission has also sought physical verification of children attending such madrasas, directing further that the non-Muslim students studying there be admitted to government schools for formal education.

“How can a Hindu student be studying in a madrasa when the primary aim of the madrasa is to impart religious education? We have asked the state governments to map all unmapped madrasas,’’said Kanoongo while speaking to The Indian Express.

“We believe even if madrasas have only Muslim students, formal education needs to be introduced there as well and not just religious education,’’ he said.

The Commission has said that under the Right to Education Act, it is the responsibility of the state to provide free and compulsory education to all children.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:47:43 am
