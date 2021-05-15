Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain passes away

After starting his journalistic career as a reporter in India Today magazine in 1991, Sunil Jain became the magazine's Business Editor for a year. (Source: Sunil Jain Facebook account)

Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express, passed away following post-Covid complications on Saturday. He was 58.

“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour,” his sister Sandhya Jain said in a statement.

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors+staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days @drharshvardhan @rajivtuli69— Sandhya Jain (@vijayvaani) May 15, 2021

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shocked to know that @thesuniljain is no more. Condolences to his family and friends.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief. “You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Sunil Jain was an editor known for his candour and forthright views. It was a treat to read his columns. After his untimely demise, his absence will be deeply felt in the world of journalism. My condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2021

After finishing his Masters from the Delhi School of Economics in 1986, Jain began his career as a consultant conducting market surveys and techno-economic feasibility reports. He later joined FICCI where has was in charge of the export policy desk. He starting his journalistic career as a reporter in India Today magazine in 1991 and became the magazine’s Business Editor for a year. He then moved on to head all business and economy coverage for The Indian Express. After working for six years in the Express, he moved to Business Standard for eight years before returning to the Express Group as Assistant Editor of The Financial Express.