Express daily briefing: Shunted out, Finance Secretary puts in papers; India, Pakistan negotiate consular access to Kulbhushan

In US, Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $1 billion for its faulty hip implants, in India brazens it out

On May 7, Johnson & Johnson agreed to shell out $1 billion to settle about 6,000 lawsuits filed by patients in the US who used its “defective” Pinnacle hip implants. In India, J&J is fighting a government order to pay Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore to patients who used its faulty ASR hip implants. Unlike ASR, J&J has claimed in India that it has received no adverse event reports on Pinnacle. Medical records accessed by The Indian Express show otherwise.

Tiger Hill Vir Chakra now directs traffic in a small Punjab town

At a road intersection in Bhawanigarh, a small town in Sangrur district of Punjab, Head Constable Satpal Singh is busy directing traffic. But a close look at his uniform tells you he is no ordinary traffic policeman. On his shirt, he wears four rows of medal ribands, including one that’s half blue-half orange. The Vir Chakra.

Shunted out, Finance Secretary puts in papers the day after

In apparent signs of unease in the economic policy establishment at the Centre, the top bureaucrat in the Finance Ministry has sought voluntary retirement from service, a day after he was moved to the Power Ministry in a broader reshuffle. Subhash Chandra Garg was seen as a powerful bureaucrat, a key driver of decision-making in the Ministry.

Opinion: Look who’s afraid of RTI

An honest government would never be scared of information being made accessible. Even a corrupt UPA regime deserves credit for introducing RTI in the first place. But the BJP, a party that used RTI exposes against the Congress, and has now taken its place in the national political landscape, is ironically, terrified of it, writes Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

India, Pakistan negotiate consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav

A week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of India on the issue of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian diplomats in Islamabad are at present discussing its terms and conditions with Pakistan officials. India and Pakistan are negotiating hard on it — from the number of Indian diplomats to time allocated for consular access, and from privacy to physical contact.

Explained: What Imran Khan said, what he meant

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday told an audience in the US that there were “30,000 to 40,000 armed people” in his country “who have been trained to fight in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir”. As the international community tightens the screws, Imran may have been sending the world a message.

Dinesh Gundu Rao on Karnataka crisis: ‘This was a Rs 1000-crore operation’

In an interview to The Indian Express, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao talks about the fall of the coalition government and the road ahead for the party in the state. “We will go back to people and expose these unethical, anti-democratic methods the BJP used, the fascist ideology they are pushing. We have better leaders than the BJP,” he said.

And finally…

At a time when migration is a major phenomenon across the world, and “illegal Bangladeshis” is a hot-button political issue in India, Shyamlal Yadav breaks down what data released last week show on patterns of migrations in India.