Finance influencer V Harish dies in Chennai, police examine family’s cyberbullying claims

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The 27-year-old, who ran “Finance with Harish” and had amassed over a million followers, faced accusations that he offered financial advice without the required registration. His social media accounts were taken down

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 09:11 AM IST
Harish vFinance influencer Harish V. (Instagram/Harish V )
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For five years, V Harish built an audience of more than a million people with social media content on finance and investments. In September, his established accounts were blocked. A new channel he launched was also taken down, according to the police.

On Monday night, the 27-year-old financial consultant from Puducherry was found dead at a rented villa near Muttukadu, outside Chennai. Police are investigating his death by suicide and his family’s allegations that another influencer subjected him to sustained online harassment.

Harish, who ran “Finance with Harish,” had faced public accusations that he offered financial advice and investment-related services without the required registration.

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His father, J Vinayagam, alleged in a police complaint that the accusations formed part of a campaign of cyberbullying, defamatory posts and threats that caused his son severe mental distress.

The complaint named Jason Samuel, another social media influencer, who had published videos and posts on October 18 allegedly accusing Harish of misleading the public.

Before his death, Harish recorded a video blaming Samuel for his decision, according to his father’s complaint. Harish reportedly said Samuel had threatened to have all his social media accounts blocked and prevent him from opening new ones.

Samuel denied the allegations in a social media post. He said he had questioned Harish’s credentials and his authorisation to provide financial advice.

Harish did not hold a Registered Investment Adviser licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and had misrepresented his registration with the Association of Mutual Funds in India, Samuel alleged. He said he had never expected Harish to die by suicide.

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Police said Harish’s established channel was mass-reported and blocked in September, along with another social media account. His replacement channel was subsequently reported and blocked, police sources said.

Vinayagam has asked investigators to examine his son’s video, preserve relevant digital evidence and investigate the circumstances in which the accounts were blocked.

No suicide note was recovered. Harish’s body was taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Kanathur police have registered a case of unnatural death and are examining statements and allegations from both sides.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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