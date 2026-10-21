Finance influencer V Harish dies in Chennai, police examine family’s cyberbullying claims

For five years, V Harish built an audience of more than a million people with social media content on finance and investments. In September, his established accounts were blocked. A new channel he launched was also taken down, according to the police.

On Monday night, the 27-year-old financial consultant from Puducherry was found dead at a rented villa near Muttukadu, outside Chennai. Police are investigating his death by suicide and his family’s allegations that another influencer subjected him to sustained online harassment.

Harish, who ran “Finance with Harish,” had faced public accusations that he offered financial advice and investment-related services without the required registration.