Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a priority

ABOUT A month after a non-local manager in a regional rural bank in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district was killed on June 2 by militants, the Union Ministry of Finance directed the managements of RRBs and their sponsors to address the safety concerns of employees in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on a priority basis.

The directive issued by the ministry was accompanied by a broader direction to the RRBs to undertake a region-wise review “to understand their regional and local issues”, reveal the minutes of a July 7 meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, obtained by The Indian Express through an RTI.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State (Finance) Bhagwat K. Karad and Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, senior officials of the Department of Financial Services, senior bank officials of RRBs and scheduled commercial banks.

On June 2, militants killed Rajasthan native Vijay Kumar Beniwal, a manager at the SBI-affiliated Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) inside his chamber in Kulgam district. Another Grameen Bank employee – Vivek Kumar – was attacked outside his bank in the Pattan area in Baramulla on October 3, the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Vivek Kumar, however, escaped unhurt.

“Concerns of banking personnel working in the UT of J&K with regard to their safety and HR issues are to be addressed on priority basis,” the minutes of the meeting said. “There is a need to undertake region-wise review of RRBs to understand their regional and local issues,” according to the minutes of the meeting.

J&K has two RRBs – EDB and J&K Grameen Bank – with a branch strength of 343 across the state. It is estimated that around 200 non-local Grameen Bank employees are posted across the Kashmir region. An RRB official said non-local employees were averse to being posted in far flung areas and wanted to work closer to urban establishments.

“There is a request to transfer non-local staff from far flung areas in the state to areas closer to urban establishments. There is no movement on that yet and employees continue to risk their lives,” said an RRB employee. He said the problem is not just restricted to J&K, but there are instances and threats of employees being abducted and released for ransom in some states in the northeast too.

Recruitment of officers in RRBs is done through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) that conducts a national exam for each rural bank. Based on the vacancy at a certain RRB, IBPS conducts an exam, where eligible candidates from across the country appear. Hence, a person from Rajasthan can end up working with an RRB in Kashmir upon qualifying the exam. The problem, however, is that the rules do not allow transfers between RRBs, because of which the employees have to work in a particular state or region for their full tenure.

The ministry’s diktat on undertaking a region-wise review of RRBs to understand their regional and local issues comes in the wake of a recent statement by the Nirmala Sitharaman on the need to depute officers who know the local language for customer facing banking sector jobs.

“What is the difficulty in learning a language? I am from the South. I do try to learn a bit of Hindi, however poor my delivery. As long as my karma bhoomi is here, I have to learn the language. I can’t understand how IBA can entertain officers who get posted in an area and can’t speak the area’s language,” she had said at an IBA event on September 16.