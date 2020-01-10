Final verification on for demolition of Kerala flats

The flats are to be demolished as per Supreme Court order. (Express photo by R K Nithin) The flats are to be demolished as per Supreme Court order. (Express photo by R K Nithin)

Stripped off the walls, reduced to skeletons and loaded with several kilograms of emulsion explosives, the four apartments at Maradu near Kochi would collapse on themselves within 48 hours from Friday. Within seconds after the blast is triggered, the dream homes of neary three hundred families would be reduced into a heap of dusy concrete rubbles.

The flats are being demolished, using implosion, as per a Supreme Court order of May 8 last year, following the findings of a committee that these high-rises were constructed in violation of CRZ norms. The four apartment complexes, situated on the banks of the backwaters of Kochi’s outskirts, have altogether 325 flats, of which 54 had remained unsold.

After evacuating the flat owners, the government had in November handed over the apartment complexes to Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives; the agencies which had taken up the demolition task.

Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives under Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) Dr R Venugopal, who is overseeing the operations, said all structures have been loaded with explosives. “Officials from PESO, various state government departments and the contractor firm are now making the final verification of the blast plan. All safety measures, explosive connections and outer fencing curtains are being cross checked and verified. We have taken utmost care for the conduct of a safe demolition,”

he said.

As per the plan, the first implosion would be held at Holy Faith H2O at 11 am on Saturday. Fire tenders would be pressed into for dousing dust emerging post-demolition. After a gap of ten minutes, another flat Alfa Serene could be pulled down. On Sunday, the other two flats Jain coral cove and Golden Kayaloram would be demolished in the same manner. Within seconds, a structure would cave in.

Venugopal said each demolition site would have 200 meters of safety zone, where nobody would be allowed. From a control erected at Maradu municipal office, the entire sequence of operations would be monitored even as blasters, who trigger the implosion, would be positioned at 100 meters away from the building to be demolished. The blasters are experienced mining engineers. The entire operations would be video-graphed using unmanned system, he said.

Holy Faith H2O, which has a height of 68 meters, has been loaded with 212 kg of emulsion explosives, 2603 non-electric detonating fuses and 10043 detonating fuses in five selected floors. At Jain coral cove, 372 kg of explosives have been loaded in four floors, which would have 4438 non-electric detonating fuses and 153065 detonating fuses. The smallest structure Golden Kayaloram was loaded with 15 kg of explosives.

Emulsion explosives would be deposited in 20-cm cartridges, which would be lodged in holes drilled on the structure. These cartridges would have non-electric explosive fuse that is linked to a lead cable, which again would be connected to a main detonator placed on the ground floor of the high-rises. The main detonator would be connected to a blasting devise, with the blaster positioned in a make-shift shelter 100 meters away from the building to be demolished.

The implosions in a structure would happen at different floors within a gap of milli seconds. After the first implosion in the ground floor, the next stages of implosions in other specified floors would happen within a gap of milli-seconds 17, 20 and 200.

Police and district administration of Ernakulam have made elaborate security arrangement in connection with the demolition. Prohibitory orders would be clamped in the area during the demolition.

