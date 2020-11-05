Final turnout in Gujarat bypolls to 8 seats is 60.75 per cent

The highest turnout was in Kaprada seat of Valsad district — 77.5 per cent.

The final voter turnout in the by-elections for the eight Assembly seats in Gujarat held on Tuesday was 60.75 per cent. The highest turnout was in Kaprada seat of Valsad district — 77.5 per cent.

According to the updated figures published by the Election Commission on Wednesday, of the total 18.75 lakh voters in eight seats, over 11.39 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Over 63 per cent males and 57 per cent of the females voted.

While Kaprada recorded 77.5 per cent turnout, during the 2017 Assembly polls, it was much higher at 84.15 per cent. Similarly, the voting percentages in Abdasa, Limbdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada and Karjan were lower than that of 2017 polls.

Only Dangs with 75.01 per cent turnout, recorded more than the 73.7 per cent recorded in 2017 Assembly elections. In Dangs, number of women voters exceeded that of men. Compared to 66,716 male voters, 66,943 female voters exercised their franchise.

