Final note alleges corruption, Madhya Pradesh cop dies after ‘consuming poison’ at police control room

A 50-year-old head constable posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch died by suicide on Sunday after purportedly consuming a poisonous substance inside the district police control room, leaving behind a three-page note accusing senior officers of harassment and alleging widespread corruption in postings and duty allocations.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police Ankit Jaiswal said the contents of the note were being examined. “This is a very unfortunate incident. We are investigating the suicide note. Several aspects have come to light, and all allegations will be verified. If evidence of harassment emerges, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the SP said.

Head Constable Hoshiyar Singh Ahir, who was posted at the Kanawati Police Lines, had been on medical leave for five days following health problems and multiple surgeries and was due to resume duty on Monday. Instead, police personnel said, he walked into the control room on Sunday afternoon, consumed a poisonous substance, informed staff about what he had done and collapsed.

He was first taken to the district hospital and later referred to a private hospital, but died before treatment could begin.

In the note addressed to senior police officials, Singh alleged that corruption had “hollowed out the system” in Neemuch. He claimed that postings, duty rosters and access to facilities were being decided in exchange for money, and that personnel who refused to pay were harassed and burdened with excessive work.

The note named officials and alleged that money was routinely collected from staff in return for favourable duty assignments. In one passage, Singh wrote that certain officers collected money from employees and that those who paid received preferential treatment in the police lines, while others were deliberately sidelined.

“Sir, if this is the situation, please grant Hoshiyar Singh permission to commit suicide,” the note stated.

Story continues below this ad

Police sources said copies of the letter had been sent to senior officers several days before his death. The note also expressed fear for his personal safety after he made complaints.

At the hospital, Singh’s wife Kamlesh Bai and their daughter Anjali accused the department of subjecting him to relentless pressure despite his fragile health. Kamlesh Bai alleged that officers who paid bribes were spared work, while others were made to work continuously. “Those who used to pay money would not get such a duty roster. He was deputed on law and order duties from morning till evening,” his wife alleged.

However, SP Saxena claimed the deceased policeman had not raised this issue in the past. “If there was harrasment then this should have been brought to the notice of the senior officials. Many times, the DIG, IG and other senior officers have visited, and these issues should have been communicated.”

He added that the department was also examining Singh’s service record and other circumstances surrounding the incident, including claims related to his recent absence from duty, to ensure a fair and comprehensive inquiry.