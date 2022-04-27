Final hearing on petitions challenging sedition law on May 5, says SC

The Supreme Court will take up for final hearing next month petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with the offence of sedition. A bench presided by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana fixed May 5 to hear the petitions finally.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government is ready with its written reply and will file it in two days after carrying out necessary corrections.

The bench asked the Centre to file its reply by the end of the week and said the petitioners can submit their counter to the Centre’s affidavit after this.

As there are multiple petitions on the matter, the petitioners agreed that Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal will lead the arguments for them. Sibal said he will have a look at the different petitions and make submissions accordingly.

The court directed that the matter be listed for final disposal on May 5 and underlined that there will be no adjournments.

Attorney General K K Venugopal will also assist the court in the matter.