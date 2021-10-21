Launch of audiovisual film at Red Fort to lighting up of monuments: India celebrates 1-billion vaccination milestone

From the launch of an audiovisual film from the Red Fort to monuments being illuminated across the country, it is going to be all celebrations today as India crossed the 1 billion vaccination milestone.

Calling it a “the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat.”

To celebrate the 100 crore vaccinations, the government has made elaborate arrangements across the country. First, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, will launch an audiovisual film from the Red Fort.

Across all coastal states, there will be hooting of ships anchored at the Indian ports as part of the celebration. All states have also been asked to run a campaign for five days — 100 districts, 100 different folk forms.

From the Qutub Minar in Delhi to a group of temples at Aihole in Karnataka, all monuments under the Archeological Survey of India will be illuminated to mark the occasion.

In Kerala, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, a free ropeway ride will be offered to fully vaccinated people in six specific districts. In Odisha, Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik will showcase the 100-crore logo. States have also been asked to engage local artists, folk artists, and handloom artists for Thursday’s celebrations.