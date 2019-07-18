Fill up sanctioned posts in forest department at earliest: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to fill up sanctioned posts in the forest department and provide enhanced infrastructure for better preservation of the environment.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked the Delhi chief secretary to file a compliance report and also get analysis of available staff and that is required for executing the functions to meet environmental challenges to be faced by the Forest Department.

The order came while perusing a report dated July 12 which informed it that forestry staff strength has been increased from 108 to 398 while ministerial staff strength has been increased from 22 to 36 and there is also increase in the infrastructure.

“Applicant in person, however, states that increase is not adequate having regard to the forest area to be monitored. We will consider this objection of the applicant but we direct that the sanctioned posts may be filled up at the earliest and order sanctioning further infrastructure also be made operative before the next date,” the tribunal said in its July 17 order.

The AAP government has earlier told the NGT that steps have been initiated to enhance the infrastructure and staff strength of its Forest Department for better preservation and conservation of forests.

The submission was made in a report filed pursuant to the NGT’s March 25 order asking whether its December 10, 2015 direction to enhance the Forest Department’s staff strength and providing proper infrastructure and equipment to its officials has been complied with.

The March 25 order came on a plea by Delhi resident Aditya N Prasad, a lawyer, alleging that the tribunal’s December 2015 direction has not been complied with by the Forest Department.

The earlier direction of the tribunal to enhance Forest Department’s strength and infrastructure was issued on Prasad’s plea alleging the department was suffering from “massive deficiencies of manpower resources” due to which it was facing difficulties in preserving and conserving the flora and fauna in the national capital.