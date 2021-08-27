Fill all vacancies at CHEIs in mission mode by Sept 2022: Centre

In a response to letters by the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), the Union Ministry of Education has assured that all vacancies in Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEI) will be filled up by September next year.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, in a letter addressed to directors of IITs, NITs, IITs, IIMs, vice-chancellors of Central universities and heads of Centrally-funded higher institutions, on 24 August, wrote, “I am writing in connection with faculty positions that are lying vacant, especially in the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes and EWS category in the Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs)… to clear this backlog, it has been decided that all CHEIs should fill these vacancies in mission mode within a period of one year, starting from 5th September 2021 and 4th Septem

ber 2022 and to report about the action taken and progress made.”

Khare also instructed all CHEIs to include a separate chapter in their annual report from 2021-22 on the status of this backlog and include this as an agenda item in every finance committee or board meeting of CHEIs. Heads of all CHEIs also have to submit a monthly status report to the Higher Education Secretary.

An NCBC functionary said that the panel had been giving reminders to the Central government and had also written to several states to provide data on such vacancies.