Thursday, April 21, 2022
File report over compliance of COP-26 pledges: Delhi HC tells Centre

The division bench passed the order after hearing a petition seeking constitution of a committee of eminent jurists, technical experts and management experts who can propose suggestions for taking all measures for following up on the promises made by India at COP-26.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 21, 2022 5:47:35 am
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file a status report with regard to the steps being taken to ensure compliance of the pledges made by India at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom, commonly referred to as COP-26.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla passed the order after hearing a petition seeking constitution of a committee of eminent jurists, technical experts and management experts who can propose suggestions for taking all measures for following up on the promises made by India at COP-26.

