scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Book those who made kids raise slogans against T Raja: NCPCR to Hyderabad Police

The commission said it seems the children were influenced and used in the protests as political tools.

Former BJP MLA T Raja was earlier this week arrested by Hyderabad police after he in an online video allegedly repeated former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks against Prophet. However, he was released on a bail by a local court within hours of his arrest. (Image-PTI/file)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Hyderabad Police to lodge an FIR against those who made school children raise slogans against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

In a letter to the Hyderabad Police, the NCPCR said video clips circulating on social media platforms show children raising slogans such as “sar tan se juda” and demanding that the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader be “hanged”.

The commission said it seems the children were influenced and used in the protests as political tools.

Also Read: |BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

“The commission deems it appropriate to take suo motu cognizance since there is a prima-facie violation of the relevant provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today
Also Read: |Hyderabad: Hundreds hit the streets after BJP MLA Raja Singh repeats Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Prophet

“The commission thereby requests your good offices to investigate the matter by lodging an FIR against the perpetrators at once. Further, the children who are seen in the videos should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee for recording their statements and proper counselling as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” the panel said.

Also Read: |BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

The NCPCR said an action-taken report, along with a copy of the FIR, the statements of the children and their parents and relevant records should be submitted to it within seven days.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:15:11 am
Next Story

Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh open up about their financial woes: ‘Govinda uncle supported us’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?
Delhi Confidential

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?

Premium
BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'
Express Interview

Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement