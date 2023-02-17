After Fiji, Union Minister V Muraleedharan to visit Australia and Singapore

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will visit Melbourne and Perth in Australia and Singapore from February18 to 21, the government said on Friday.

During the visit, he will meet with ministers and a broad cross-section of the Indian community. This will also include engagements with businesspersons and students.

“The visits to Australia and Singapore are in continuation of his visits to Nadi, Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference from 15-17 February 2023 and to Sydney, Australia on 13 February 2023,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also in Fiji from February 15 to 17 to attend the conference that is being co-hosted by governments of India and Fiji. On his first visit to Fiji as External Affairs minister, he held bilateral meetings with the country’s leadership in Suva on February 16.

Jaishankar called on the President of Fiji, Ratu Williame Katonivere, and launched the Government of India funded project for the Solarisation of the Pacific Heads of State Residence at the State House in Suva. The project is the inaugural pilot of the Solar Head of State initiative launched by the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) in Fiji and funded by India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

He also held meetings with the Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka and senior members of the Fijian cabinet, including the three Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers for Home Affairs, Health, Education, Multi-ethnic Affairs and Sugar. During the bilateral meeting with the PM, both leaders took stock of the bilateral relations and discussed ways and means to further strengthen the development partnership between India and Fiji in various areas, including capacity building, health, education, agriculture and Information Technology, the MEA said.

Jaishankar, Muraleedharan also attended the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan and visited the Sri Siva Subramanya Kovil in Nadi.

During his visit to Suva, Jaishankar inaugurated the renovated Girmit Gallery in Fiji Museum, which has been supported by the Government of India under bilateral grant-in-aid. The Gallery showcases the journey of the Girmits (Indian indentured laborers) in Fiji.

He also unveiled the bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in India House in Suva where he interacted with a large gathering of members of the diaspora community.

A visa waiver agreement was signed between India and Fiji that would permit diplomatic and official passport holders of the two countries to travel and stay in each other’s country without holding a visa for 90 days, the MEA said.

“India and Fiji share close, friendly and long-standing relations with a strong element of development partnership. This year marks the 75 years of the establishment of India’s diplomatic presence in Fiji. The External Affairs minister’s visit marks the first high level visit to Fiji since the change of government in December 2022,” the MEA said.