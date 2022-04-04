FIIs and FPIs may come and go; retail investors take care of markets: Nirmala Sitharaman

It is not the outflow of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that matters while assessing the robustness of the Indian economy, but the foreign direct investment (FDI), which stays inside the country and creates jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

“It is that (FDI) which indicates that the money which is coming in is staying inside this country, thereby creating jobs and prospects for us…. FIIs and FPIs may come and go but today the Indian retail investors have proven that any shock that may come in is now taken care of because of the shock-absorbing capacity the Indian retailer has brought into the Indian market,” Sitharaman said. “What is needed to be looked at, with fairness and objectivity, is the inflow of the FDI, which is remaining unabated.. and India is the highest receiver of FDI since before Covid and it continues during Covid significantly and subsequently now also,” the minister said during the Question Hour.

Sitharaman was responding to a question raised by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who expressed concern over the withdrawal of overseas investors from the Indian market, which he said had been steady for the past six months. Tharoor said overseas investors had pulled out a net Rs 1.14,866 crore from the Indian market in the current year so far and that foreign portfolio investors had taken back equities worth Rs 48,268 crore. “This is the sixth straight month that the FIIs have withdrawn from the Indian market, and the trend might be exacerbated by the US interest rate hikes and the commodity price hike, particularly of crude oil,” he said. It is a “worrying trend”, he added.

Replying to another question, Shripad Yesso Naik, minister of state for tourism, said that in the wake of the turmoil in Sri Lanka, the Centre would provide special support to southern states to improve infrastructure for developing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE). To a question raised by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on whether the Centre would promote places like Kochi as MICE centres as to explore local revenue opportunities, Naik said, “Definitely, the policy is for the entire country. But certainly the south has more importance as it has many tourist-interest places.”

When the BJP’s Dushyant Singh asked whether the government would provide GST rebates and other incentives to promote MICE tourism in the country, Naik said, “We have drafted the national policy for tourism, in which there are proposals to promote MICE tourism in cooperation with other ministries. We have given a proposal to provide institutional support for MICE tourism, develop an ecosystem, enhance the competitiveness of the Indian MICE industry, enhance the ease of doing business for MICE events, marketing India as a MICE destination and skill development for the sector are part of it. We have given these suggestions.”

The question hour also witnessed protests. Congress MPs protested over Parvesh Sahib Singh, a BJP MP from Delhi, being allowed to ask a lengthy question alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had been paying lip service to solving Delhi’s pollution problem. Singh sought a penalty on the AAP government for its allegedly lackadaisical attitude.

As Singh took a few minutes in asking the question, the Congress leader in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and his colleague Gaurav Gogoi protested saying the chair had given him more than the usual time to ask a supplementary question. This drew a sharp reaction from Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who asked why Chowdhury was getting agitated as the BJP member talked about an issue in Delhi, from where he was elected.

Yadav also denied Gogoi’s contention that the health ministry was not ready to link pollution to the health issues. Gogoi wanted an inquiry into the claim. Speaker Om Birla remained silent.

BSP member Danish Ali staged a noisy protest alleging that he did not get a proper answer to his supplementary question about suicides in private universities. He repeatedly sought the speaker’s intervention to direct the government to respond to his queries.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the political and economic situation in Sri Lanka and to “direct the government to take appropriate diplomatic steps and support Sri Lanka in the hour of crisis economically”. But it was rejected.

When the House met, DMK MPs demanded withdrawal of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for “stalling” bills passed by the Assembly while TRS members protested saying Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal had “misled” the House on paddy procurement. They said they would move a privilege motion against the minister.