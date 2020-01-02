Fighting superstition: ‘Counselled many educated women who refuse to cut matted hair’

‘They have self-proclaimed gurus who give them the notion that they are lucky.’ ‘They have self-proclaimed gurus who give them the notion that they are lucky.’

After getting rid of four kilos of naturally matted hair that was five feet long, 52-year-old Leela Kuchekar says she has got rid of her health problems as well. “I have no health problems now. And it feels good,” she says. She is one of many women in Maharashtra who are subjected to the superstitious belief that naturally matted hair or jata is a sign of “God’s blessings”.

Nandini Jadhav, an activist of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), has helped many such women get rid of matted hair. MANS is an organisation founded by slain anti-superstition activist and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Jadhav says Kuchekar is the 150th woman she has helped. "I have known Leela for the past six months. Initially, she kept refusing the offer to cut her hair, but I continued to counsel her," Jadhav says.

Jadhav is a beautician by profession. Of her 150 cases, she says, close to 120 are from Pune and 20 from other parts of the state.

“Class or economic background does not have anything to do with superstitious beliefs. I have counselled many educated women, including computer engineers, who had naturally matted hair. They simply refuse to cut them,” Jadhav says.

According to her, many women in the state are subjected to this belief that they are special because of their naturally matted hair. “They have self-proclaimed gurus who give them the notion that they are lucky. They don’t cut their hair till the guru orders them to do so,” she says.

Kuchekar’s story is no different. She had matted hair for 25 years. Her guru, who had matted hair for 40 years, recently cut them due to eye problems. When Leela asked permission to do the same, her guru refused and instilled fear in her saying it will be a “bad omen”.

“I made her understand if her guru could do it, couldn’t she do the same? There were times when I called her more than 25 times a day,” Jadhav says.

Jadhav says matted hair results in several health issues. Apart from back pain and headaches from the weight, it is infested with lice. The constant irritation also affects mental health. “They suffer a lot but they don’t tell anyone as they are scared,” she adds.

Jadhav also claims that these self-proclaimed gurus use the hair as an opportunity to extort money from the women on the pretext of performing pujas.

Started by Dhabolkar, MANS now has numerous volunteers taking the work forward. “Our aim is to bring a scientific temperament and to free society of superstition. There is a reason behind everything and youngsters should know better,” says Milind Deshmukh, Maharashtra chief secretary, MANS.

However, no fight comes without a price. There are times when the activists have to take a step back due to the resistance they face not just from individuals and their families, but also from others who attach importance to such practices.

“There are times when villagers have turned violent against us because we tell these women to cut their hair. We are questioned, asked to mind our own business. Many say we are creating obstacles in ‘God’s way and work’,” Jadhav adds.

