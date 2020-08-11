‘Fight was long and bitter’: Ajit Pawar’s son Parth welcomes Ram temple

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Parth. (Express Photo/File)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth has welcomed the commencement of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, terming it as the “reinstallation” of the Hindu faith and the end of a long bitter battle.

In a statement, Parth said, “Finally, Ram, who embodied the faith and culture identity of India, will be now in peace. The fight was bitter and long.”

The undated one-page statement, posted by him on Twitter on August 5, welcomed the ground breaking ceremony in Ayodhya as a “historic day when we will witness the reinstallation of the Hindu faith”.

He said there was “a sentiment attached to Babri Masjid”, and “however flawed or weak or irrational the arguments”, it was time to “respect those who lost”.

“Ram Lala being given his due in Ayodhya in modern India also reminds us of Ramrajya… And in Ramrajya, Ram was worshipped because every living being, let alone human, were treated with dignity and respect,” Parth said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, Parth was defeated from Maval by Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne in his debut Lok Sabha election last year. There has been no reaction from the NCP leadership to the statement.

