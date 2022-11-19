Amit Shah targets Pakistan, says ‘economic crackdown necessary in terror havens’

In an oblique reference to Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday blamed “some countries and their agencies” for making “terrorism their State policy”.

“In these terror havens, it’s necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with economic crackdown. All countries have to rise above their geo-political interests,” Shah said while speaking at the concluding session of the 3rd ‘No Money for Terror’ (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in Delhi.

“We have to fight the war against terrorism and terrorist groups, in every geographical space, [and] in every virtual space,” Shah said while highlighting that defeating terrorism required the global community to “move shoulder to shoulder”.

Furthering the country’s push to counter terrorist groups, the home minister proposed to set up a permanent secretariat for ‘No Money for Terror’.

“India has sensed the need for permanency of this unique initiative of NMFT, in order to sustain the continued global focus on countering the financing of terrorism. Time is ripe for a permanent Secretariat to be established,” he said.

This year’s NMFT meet was attended by delegations from 72 countries and 15 international organisations.

Speaking of India’s efforts in tackling terrorism, Shah said the country has decided to develop national and global databases on several crimes, including terrorism, narcotics, and economic offenses.

In an NMFT session on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the West for being focussed on terror groups with global outreach. Saying that the “reaction” to a terror attack “cannot vary based on where it happens”, he called for a “uniform, unified and zero-tolerance” approach.

Addressing Friday’s session, Shah had said, without naming Pakistan, had said: “Unfortunately, there are countries that seek to undermine, or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism. We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists. Protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions.”