Rajiv Gandhi also got a massive mandate, but didn’t create atmosphere of fear: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday asserted that while electoral ups and downs are inevitable, it must continue its ideological struggle against forces of divisiveness.

Addressing an event marking Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi said in 1984 her husband got a massive poll mandate, but did not use it to create an atmosphere of fear or to threaten people.

The Congress president said Rajiv Gandhi, as prime minister, gave the message that unity can be maintained by celebrating India’s diversity. She added that the former prime minister’s 75th birth anniversary is not a ritual being marked by the Congress, but an occasion to reaffirm its resolve to uphold the values that inspired him.

She highlighted the resolve to stand up and confront forces that are determined to destroy the values that inspired the former prime minister. “Challenges facing the Congress are formidable, but it must continue with its ideological struggle against divisive forces,” she asserted.